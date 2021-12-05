AMATEN Price Tops $0.15 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $145.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00218827 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMATEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

