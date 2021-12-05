Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

