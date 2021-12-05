Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Earns Positive Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their positive rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $193.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

