Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

Several research firms have commented on AMTB. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

AMTB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. 78,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.05. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

