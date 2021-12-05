Ameren Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

Ameren has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ameren has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.