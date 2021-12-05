American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

