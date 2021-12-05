American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $502.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $501.35 million and the highest is $504.44 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $521.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

NYSE:AEL traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.25. 596,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

