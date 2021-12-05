American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 73.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

