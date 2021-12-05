American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,226,000 after purchasing an additional 994,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 724,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 414,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

