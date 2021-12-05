American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.28.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

