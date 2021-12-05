American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,154. The company has a market capitalization of $758.68 million, a PE ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. American Software has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $691,469. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

