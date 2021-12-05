AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Decreased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,004 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.88% of AmerisourceBergen worth $218,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,782,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $94.89 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

