Analysts Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to post $52.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.59 million and the lowest is $52.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $199.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

