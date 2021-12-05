Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.04). GameStop posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.