Analysts Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $406.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.25 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $327.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 338,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

