Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will post sales of $70.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $288.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $293.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $332.97 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $348.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

MYPS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 709,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,078. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53.

In related news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.