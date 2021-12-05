Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,081,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RPM International by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RPM International by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 571,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

