Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

DEN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Denbury by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Denbury by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DEN traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 369,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,370. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. Denbury has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.