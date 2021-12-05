Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.03.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,719,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $4,160,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.37. 852,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,300. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

