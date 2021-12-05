Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post $2.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of SC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 189,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.