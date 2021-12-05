Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post sales of $150.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

