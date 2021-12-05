Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $43.69

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 2,315,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
