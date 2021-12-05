Analysts Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $43.69

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist dropped their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,788 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 2,315,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.