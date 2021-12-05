Analyzing Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montrose Environmental Group has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Montrose Environmental Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Atlas Technical Consultants currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 66.28%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $45.71, indicating a potential downside of 31.81%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -1.45% -18.44% 6.76% Montrose Environmental Group -4.51% 7.31% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Montrose Environmental Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.67 -$11.09 million ($1.24) -6.87 Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 6.02 -$57.95 million ($1.53) -43.81

Atlas Technical Consultants has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Technical Consultants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Montrose Environmental Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

