Analyzing Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

86.8% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.62 $10.89 million $1.72 15.87 SVB Financial Group $4.08 billion 9.70 $1.21 billion $32.76 20.59

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $745.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 18.44% 6.36% 0.69% SVB Financial Group 31.79% 18.95% 1.23%

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in the equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.