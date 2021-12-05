Analyzing MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) & Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MTN Group and Sysmex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sysmex 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MTN Group and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.97 billion 1.79 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Sysmex $2.88 billion 9.00 $311.54 million $0.86 71.87

MTN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sysmex.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Sysmex 11.93% 12.94% 9.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MTN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sysmex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sysmex beats MTN Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), China, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Taro Nakatani on February 20, 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

