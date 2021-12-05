Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry year to date. The company reported lower-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2021, while revenues surpassed estimates. Its top line also improved on a year-over-year and two-year basis. The company’s results reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as the continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, along with investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. Backed by the continued business momentum, it raised its EBITDA view for 2021. However, normalized earnings per share declined year over year. Higher commodity and operating costs were headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after purchasing an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,235 shares during the period.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

