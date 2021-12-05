APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $108.30 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $87.89 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

