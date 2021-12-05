APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 1,631 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

