APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.