Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

AMEH opened at $75.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.