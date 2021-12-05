Apollon Price Hits $0.0001 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 200.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollon has a market cap of $21,826.13 and $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

