Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 585,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
APTX opened at $2.15 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $145.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.