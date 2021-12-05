Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 585,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

APTX opened at $2.15 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $145.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $53,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

