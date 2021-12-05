ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of MT opened at $27.59 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
