ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MT opened at $27.59 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

