Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce $1.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

FUV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,192. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $337.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 389.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

