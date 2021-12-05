Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 144 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.96. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $119.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

