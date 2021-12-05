Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $409,000 Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Magna International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $3,117,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MGA opened at $77.06 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

