Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 995 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,112 shares of company stock worth $909,760. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.