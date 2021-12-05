Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $110.50 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

