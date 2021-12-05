Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,077 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

