Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $136.82.

