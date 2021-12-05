Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

AWI traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. 246,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,444. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.