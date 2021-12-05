Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AANNF shares. Societe Generale raised Aroundtown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AANNF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Aroundtown has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.