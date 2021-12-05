Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $498,968.71

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $498,968.71 and $2,420.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.77 or 0.08513730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00312779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.17 or 0.00910768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00078024 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00406107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00371740 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,609,541 coins and its circulating supply is 11,564,997 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

