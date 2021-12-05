Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $602.13. 4,825,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

