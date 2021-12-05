Arrow Financial Corp Sells 120 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,010. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

