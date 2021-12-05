Arrow Financial Corp Sells 231 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,113 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,677,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 564,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,970,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,990. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.