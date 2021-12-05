Arrow Financial Corp Sells 270 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 2,680,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,455. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

