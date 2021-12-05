Arrow Financial Corp Sells 340 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. 2,604,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.66 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

