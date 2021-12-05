Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2,912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.54 on Friday, reaching $240.84. 2,438,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

