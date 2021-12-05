Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 62,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. Artisan Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

